The global expansion of the pandemic of coronavirus It has generated curious situations in many athletes and some of them are developing their professional careers in CBA China. Such is the case of the Lithuanian Donatas Motiejunas. At 29 years old, the power forward who developed a good career in the NBA With Houston Rockets, he explains in first person to Hoopshype the odyssey in which he has been immersed for more than a month, trying to escape from the coronavirus and going through several quarantines, as well as how difficult it is to stay in good physical shape under the situation of stop in which basketball is mired.

“In China they took the virus very seriously from the beginning, they took restrictive measures and made it clear that it was very dangerous. I was on vacation on an island and the team told me to go back to Shanghai and if I wanted to I could leave. I packed a suitcase I quickly went to the airport. There were panic situations, people tried to escape and there was a lot of nervousness. When I arrived in Lithuania, I was quarantined, I became very paranoid about hygiene and I told all my compatriots that if the coronavirus came to Europe we were going to have a lot of problems. I feel that neither the United States nor Europe have taken the pandemic seriously, “said the Lithuanian.

Now, Donatas has gone the reverse way, fleeing the rapidly advancing coronavirus outbreak in Europe to return to China, where CBA could resume in April. “I returned on March 16 and I feel that Shanghai has revived. You see the fruits of having fought so much against the coronavirus. I am very happy to have returned, I feel that it is in China where there is the least danger right now. The day after returning I, Lithuania closed borders so I made a great decision, “he said. “I have tried to make the most of the time during the quarantines to train at home with exercises that the physical trainer sent us,” he said. Donatas Motiejunas.

