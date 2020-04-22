Criticized for underestimating the danger of the coronavirus, Donald Trump thought he had found the perfect parade to counter democratic governors, like Andrew Cuomo in New York State, who overshadow him with educational speeches on the crisis . Alas for him, his spike turned against him.

In a strange message posted on Twitter, the American president assured that he could not be fooled by the maneuvers of the Democrats since his favorite film was The Revolts of the Bounty. Inspired by a true story, this famous feature film stages the authentic mutiny led by Fletcher Christian in 1789 aboard the Bounty against the cruel Captain William Bligh.

Without specifying whether he preferred the version with Errol Flynn (1933), Clark Gable (1935), Marlon Brando (1962) or Mel Gibson (1984), Donald Trump said:

“Tell the democratic governors that Les Révoltés du Bounty is one of my favorite movies of all time. A good old mutiny from time to time is very exciting and invigorating to watch, especially when the mutineers need their captain so badly.”

Interesting that you would identify with the brutal Captain Bligh. You might also enjoy the Caine Mutiny- as you share some qualities of Captain Queeg. – Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 14, 2020

Take the bad guy for the good guy

Trump’s statement has something to smile about: the American president identifies with the bloodthirsty Captain Bligh, while the mutineers – the Democrats, therefore – are often represented in films devoted to the Bounty as fearless and blameless adventurers who defend the widow and the orphan.

His opponents reveled in this analogy: “It is very interesting that you identify with the brutal Captain Bligh,” replied Mia Farrow in particular. “You must also appreciate Hurricane over the Caine – you have certain qualities of Captain Queeg.”

In this 1954 film, Humphrey Bogart plays Queeg, commander of a disturbing and paranoid minesweeper who panics during a storm and threatens to risk the life of his crew … Any resemblance to the news is purely coincidental .