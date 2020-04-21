After the closure of various companies in Mexico, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it affected the production of weapons in the United States, so the Mexican government would be urged to reactivate the country.

By: Web Writing

After the closure of various companies in Mexico because of the pandemic of Covid-19 affects the production of armament in United States, for which the Administration of President Donald Trump will urge the Mexican Government to reopen, representatives of the Pentagon.

“Mexico right now is a bit of a problem for us, “Ellen Lord, Defense Undersecretary for Defense, said Thursday. United States for Procurement and Support, during a press conference on the effects of the pandemic on the procurement and enlistment processes of the Pentagon.

Temporary cessation of activities in Mexico of supplier companies of contractors of armament In the United States, it is particularly affecting the construction of airplanes, so a letter will be sent to Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard in order to speed up the reactivation of the country.

“We are seeing impacts on an industrial basis by various foci of closure at the international level. Mexico It is particularly remarkable because we have a group of companies that are affecting many of our major companies, “said Lord.

“With respect to MexicoOn Friday I spoke to our Ambassador of United States (Chris Landau) to ask for help to reopen our international suppliers there. These companies are especially important to our fuselage production in the US, “said Lord.

Although there is no exhaustive list, the growth of the aerospace cluster in Mexico In places like Querétaro and Tijuana, over the last decade, it has opened export supply opportunities for companies related to civil aviation but also military aviation.

According to a report by the International Trade Commission of United States 2013 (USITC), large consortiums of armament aerospace in United States They have suppliers in Mexico, including companies such as Lockheed Martin, Honeywell, General Dynamics, among others.