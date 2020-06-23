US President Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday that he plans to receive his Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador « soon » at the White House, in what would be the first bilateral meeting between the two.

. –

« I want to thank the President of Mexico. I think he will come to Washington quite soon, to the White House« Trump said, without giving more details, during a visit to the border area between the two countries in Yuma (Arizona).

« We have implemented innovative agreements with Mexico. I want to thank the President of Mexico. He is a great guy. I think he will come to Washington, to the White House, very soon, « declared the President Donald Trump.

In April, López Obrador revealed that he had raised the possibility of a bilateral meeting with Trump in June or July, but so far the US president had not confirmed that there were plans to hold that meeting.

López Obrador, who has not met with Trump since he came to power in December 2018, initially raised the appointment as a celebration of « the entry into force of the T-MEC, » which stands for the Trade Agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada. , renegotiated from NAFTA.

However, last week, the Mexican president said that, although he did not want to rule it out entirely, he believed that it would not « be possible » to meet with Trump on the day of the entry into force of the T-MEC, on July 1.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday that his intention was still to « symbolize » in some way the entry into force of the T-MEC together with the US. and Canada, but said that for now there was « nothing established » regarding a possible meeting with Trump.

GOOD RELATIONSHIP WITH LÓPEZ OBRADOR

The US President has always described in good terms his relationship with López Obrador, whom he thanked for his cooperation in immigration matters, for which Mexico prevents the passage on its border with Guatemala of many of the undocumented immigrants who arrive in that area in the direction of U.S.

To prevent Trump from imposing tariffs on all Mexican imports, Mexico signed an agreement a year ago that the United States. it returns undocumented immigrants to their territory who arrive at the common border and request asylum in the northern country, to wait there for months for their procedures to be resolved.

Trump visited Yuma on Tuesday to inspect a part of the border barrier built in that town, one of his main campaign promises and an issue that has strained relations with Mexico, although much less under the López Obrador government than during the previous Enrique Peña Nieto.

The migration agreements with Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, which have decreased the flow of migrants to the United States, coupled with its decision to deny all asylum seekers entry to the country due to the pandemic, have « prevented a coronavirus catastrophe on the southern border, » Trump said.

« Without these measures, the southern border would be a global epicenter of virus transmission, » added the president, despite the fact that the United States is already the country with the most cases of coronavirus in the world and that the border state that it visited, Arizona, is experiencing a notable rebound in COVID-19 infections.