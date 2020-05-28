The president of the United States today will sign an executive order designed to modify some of the aspects of social media regulation. This has been revealed by the White House, anticipating a decision that comes hours after Donald Trump’s anger with Twitter.

The platform Last Tuesday, for the first time, he labeled two publications by the President as “potentially misleading.”, deriving to verified information about what was published. In them, the politician ensured that the introduction of a generalized voting by mail system would result in electoral fraud. The United States celebrates its presidential elections next November.

This movement provoked criticism from the president, accusing Twitter of “censoring” the content on its platform. He said then that “We will regulate them strongly [a las redes sociales], or we will close them, before we can allow this to happen. “

The platforms will be responsible

According to ., Trump intends to modify the law known as Section 230. Said legislation, which dates from 1996, establishes that service providers cannot be held directly responsible for what third parties publish on their platforms.

A draft of the order states that “the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) would be required to propose and clarify the regulations under Section 230.” Similarly, the regulatory body would be asked to examine other assumptions. One of them, for example, would be to check “if the actions related to content editing by social media companies” could result in the loss of privileges guaranteed by said law.

Likewise, the document would indicate the restoration of the White House Technological Bias Reporting Tool. The same would serve for the citizens can report censorship cases online.

From the conservative sector there have been several voices that have recently been raised in this regard. It is asked to clarify the role played by platforms when allowing or not certain political content. Republican Senator Josh Hawley defended Trump after his disagreement with the platform. It expressed a letter that “editorializing the content of the political discourse raises questions about why Twitter should continue to receive special status and special immunity from liability.”

With social media neutrality back in the pipeline, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended the platform’s role. In a series of tweets, he states that they are not “arbiters of the truth”, and that the intention they pursue is to clarify the content that may generate conflict “so that people can judge for themselves.”

In the North American Executive they seem to have a different perception, however. The aforementioned draft states that “In a country that has always appreciated freedom of expression, we cannot allow a limited number of platforms to choose by hand the discourse that Americans can access and transmit online.”