“I am mobilizing all available federal, civil and military resources to stop the riots and looting to end destruction and arson and to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans,” the president said in a speech in the White House.

Almost at the same time that Trump began his speech, the security forces began to launch tear gas against protesters gathered in the vicinity of the presidential mansion protesting the murder of the African American George Floyd, a week ago today in Minneapolis (Minnesota), at the hands of a white cop.

Police began shooting tear gas on Monday at protesters protesting outside the White House, minutes before the start of the curfew in Washington DC, at 7:00 p.m. local time.

Police issued several warnings that the curfew was about to begin.

Almost at the same time, President Donald Trump began a speech in the Rose Garden of the presidential mansion.

Shortly after the launch of tear gas, the agents began to push the protesters with their shields away from the presidential mansion, since soon after the president went to Lafayette Square, the park in front of the White House, where walked and headed to the Saint John Episcopal Church, where all US Presidents have prayed since the XIX century.

Trump posed for the cameras with a Bible in hand in front of the boarded-up windows of the church, whose basement was one of the places where some protesters set fire during the protests on Sunday, although the fire did not cause damage.

Despite having been dispersed from the area where the president walked, the protesters were still in the immediate vicinity shouting slogans, although without being able to access the Lafayette Square area.

Until the moment that the police forces launched tear gas, the concentration had taken place peacefully, although some protesters had thrown the odd bottle of water at the security forces deployed there.

This Monday marks the week of the death of George Floyd, a black man, who died at the hands of a white police officer when he was detained in Minneapolis (Minnesota, USA).

The forces around the white house began to disperse the protests with tear gas, the protesters return the tear gas bombs in rejection. #Now # 1June #nostradamus #anonimous pic.twitter.com/YdJOwxUz8M – Cerapyo (@Cerapyo) June 1, 2020

The scene was recorded by passers-by with their mobile phone cameras, which captured how Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground by pressing his knee against the victim’s neck for nearly nine minutes until he suffocated.

For the past three days, the vicinity of the White House has been the scene of altercations between protesters and law enforcement, in the heat of protests that have erupted across the country over the murder of Floyd.