The US president argued that he simply “cannot be seen” greeting presidents with a mask on his face

Notimex –

The President of U.S, Donald trump, stressed today that the recommendation to use a face mask for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is optional, “You don’t have to. I choose not to.”

The measure asks Americans to use basic “cloth, non-medical face masks when they go out on the street, as these should be reserved for medical and nursing personnel,” as one more measure to curb new infections in the country.

Faced with his refusal to wear a face mask, Trump said at a press conference: “I don’t see myself sitting in the Oval Office, behind that beautiful desk, wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, simply I do not see it”.

Initially, the CDC had published a guideline which mentioned that mouthguards should only be worn by medical personnel or people who have close contact with patients with COVID-19, as well as those who had the virus or were possible carriers.

However, officials from these centers have warned that up to a quarter of infected people may not show any symptoms, so if they do not wear face masks, they would be contributing to significant transmission of the virus. To all this, they specified that the measure does not replace isolation and social distance.

For this reason, the New York Times reports, the CDC has pressured Trump to ask “apparently healthy” people to wear the basic face mask when shopping for food or in any public place.

Although the measure has been under discussion for months, among advisers to the White House in health and area officials, recently Los Angeles mayors and local officials and NY Residents have been advised to wear face masks when leaving their homes.