The president was not concerned about reviving the country’s economy and assured that he has great economic incentives to face the crisis

Notimex –

President Donald trump today rejected that his administration will apply tests massive of COVID-19 before the economic revival of U.S, possibly projected for May.

At a press conference from the White House, Trump was questioned about the application of tests massive before citizens return to their jobs, as some experts have suggested, to which he replied that currently U.S has the best application system for tests.

“Do they need tests massive)? No. Is it a good thing (apply them)? Yes. We are talking about 325 million people and that is not going to happen, and it would never happen with anyone else. Other countries do it but in a limited way, “said the president, who also mentioned that there could only be tests massive in certain areas of the country.

Trump also said that until this Thursday more than two million tests from COVID-19, which “has not been done by any other country” and affirmed that the tests they are “highly sophisticated and accurate”.

In addition, the president was questioned by reporters about the fact that 16 million Americans have lost their jobs. Trump replied that the national economy “is going to do very well, it is a strong feeling that I have […] We have great economic stimuli, we are going to have a great jump “.

On the economic relief package being discussed in Congress, Trump said he does not believe that the request by Democratic lawmakers to add additional funds for hospitals and states should be added to the current business loan package, and mentioned that it would only support him in a next phase.

For her part, Dr. Deborah Birx said that the case rates of COVID-19 in current high contagion areas, such as Washington, Baltimore Y Philadelphia, are being lower than the contagion rates of the first areas with foci of infection.

Birx explained that the case rate in NY at the start of the outbreak it was seven per thousand inhabitants, but the new rates are one to two per thousand. He added that these numbers show that “the first mitigation efforts have a direct impact on the number of cases seen in these cities.”