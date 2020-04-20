The president pointed out that although the tests are not mandatory, they will send for more material to carry them out

Notimex –

The President of United States, Donald trumpsaid this Sunday that he will invoke the Defense Production Law to force US companies to increase production of swabs test the COVID-19, to 20 million more per month.

The statement from the White House comes hours after the governors of Michigan and Virginia they denounced lack of swabs for the test, the one they consider essential to reopen their economies.

At a press conference, Trump showed a hyssop and referred to the problem, saying “it is not the federal government’s obligation to apply the tests, but many are coming swabs and material. “

Trump focused on showing the achievements of his government and mentioned that the work is “sensational”; reiterated that United States It is “the king of respirators” and that no state lacks machines, in addition to sending equipment to Mexico, after his call with his Mexican counterpart.

The US Executive also showed videos where the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, thanks the federal government -after their clashes of past days-.

Trump was questioned about his early response to the coronavirus crisis. He replied that there was no person killed by COVID-19 When the borders were closed, and if they did not act as before, there would be a million and not 40 thousand the deceased.

Asked if he supports citizen protests against physical distancing orders – called by Republicans in the states – Trump said that “people have the right to protest” because “there are governors who have gone too far.”

The president, who has been criticized about the risk of the protests, said he has observed that protesters are “six feet away” from each other.

However, photographs published by The New York Times during the demonstration this Sunday in Washington show the opposite.

Regarding the approval of the small business economic relief package in Congress, Trump mentioned that he has negotiated with Democrats about the addition of $ 500 billion for states and hospitals, and that an agreement could be reached in the Legislative on Monday.