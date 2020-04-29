The US president trusted that the states of the United States have been preparing to revive the country’s economy

AP – Washington – President Donald trump He declared on Wednesday that the federal government will not extend the social distancing measures beyond Thursday, indicating that it has the states to take charge as they prepare to reopen their economies.

The government says its precautionary guidelines issued 45 days ago have been incorporated into recommendations given to states on how they can gradually begin to lift restrictions and resume activities.

“They are going to disappear gradually now that the governors are doing it,” Trump told reporters in his office Wednesday, where he was meeting with Louisiana Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards.



Edwards told Trump that his state has turned the corner in the fight against the virus, on a day that brought hopeful news about a new treatment, but also grim economic numbers.

The economy The US contracted at an annual rate of 4.8% in the last quarter – a precursor to much worse reports expected in the coming months as the pandemic has forced almost all economic activities in the country to shut down and unleashed a serious recession.

While Trump spoke confidently that governors would guide the recovery of their states, the transition is not going well everywhere.

“I wanted to congratulate him,” Trump told Edwards, praising him for the work he has done since New Orleans it became an epicenter of the epidemic in the country.

However, Edwards is coming under fire from Republican lawmakers in his state for extending confinement orders in Louisiana until May 15.