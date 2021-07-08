Donald Trump will be present on the UFC 264 card

The former president of the USA will be one of the celebrities to be present at UFC 264 this Saturday, including names like Justin Bieber Y Dave chappelle. The announcement was made by Dana White in an interview with Aaron Bronsteter from TSN.

The friendship of Donald trump and Dana White, dating from 2001 when the businessman let Zuffa will hold its first two events after purchasing UFC in the Trump Taj Mahal on Atlantic City.

Notice

The friendship between the two is not seen much publicly, but both parties have supported each other since presidential even in the battle with the coronavirus pandemic.

It is not the first time Trump is present at an event of UFC, the former president was in cageside of UFC 244, the event 500 of the organization, in 2019, when Jorge Masvidal knock out Nate diaz and was crowned champion of BMF.

At the Republican convention last year, Dana White gave a great speech at the ceremony, and also having him as one of the sports commissioners who Trump recurred during the COVID-19 for the reopening of sporting events.

No surprise that Trump this as one of the high profile guests of the event this Saturday, which will have the trilogy between Conor mcgregor Y Dustin Poirier. the same Bronsteter subsequently published the list of celebrities who will be on the billboard in his Twitter.

45th US President Donald Trump will be in attendance for UFC 264 this weekend per Dana White. As will Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Mel Gibson, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and many others. – Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 7, 2021

UFC 264 will have the welterweight fight between the former belt challengers Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson. Former Interim Welterweight Champion Carlos Condit will face Max griffin in the main fight of the preliminaries in ESPN.

Advertisement