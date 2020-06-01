Secret Service agents transferred Donald Trump to an underground bunker at the White House last Friday due to protests over the murder of George Floyd.

The newspaper New York Times reported that last Friday, the intense protests that have been unleashed in United States caused the president Donald trump was transferred to a underground bunker inside the White House, this in fear of being attacked by the crowd.

NEW – As protesters drew closer to the White House on Friday night, a tense scene played out inside the complex, as officials pulled the president into to the WH bunker @peterbakernyt and me https://t.co/Iqi4vhLr9b – Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 31, 2020

According to the media, a source who knew the fact first hand, explained that agents of the Secret Service They took the president to the bunker, which has been used in extremely dangerous situations such as in past terrorist attacks.

In accordance with New York Times, occurred after the protests spread across the country after the death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of a police officer who suffocated him by putting a knee on him.

CNN confirmed the fact, and stated that the president was there for just under an hour. He assured that it is not clear if the first lady, Melania Trump, and her youngest son, Barron TrumpThey were also transferred to the security zone.

CNN also reported that the physical transfer of the president it was decided after protesters confronted Secret Service officers outside the White House for several hours on Friday, as they yelled and threw bottles of water and other objects at officers with the intention of break the metal barriers of the construction.

Last Saturday, hours after the protests ended in the vicinity of the White House, Donald trump He declared himself lashed out at the city’s Democratic mayor and raised the possibility that his supporters would meet that night, an act that is understood by analysts as “a counter-protest.”

Officials of the White House reported that while the life of Trump and his family was never in danger, they decided to carry out the transfer as a preventive because it was the second consecutive night of demonstrations in the vicinity of the residence.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital