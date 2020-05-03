In a harsh press conference directed at the authorities in charge of controlling COVID-19 in the United States, the President, Donald trump, made many assertions, even in uncertainty in the country of the North, as there is no clarity of policies to contain this pandemic that is already present within its borders.

With more than 24,000 cases, it has not yet been declared quarantine and Trump affirms that he wants to get the cure at all costs.

“I take no responsibility for flaws in policies to retain the virus.” Donald Trump.

At this press conference, one of the questions that was addressed to the president questioned: “Many reports have been obtained regarding the slow response and in many cases the failures in the tests carried out on patients who presented symptoms of this virus. do you take responsibility for that And when will the day come when every American will have the opportunity to access them, when will it be? ”

What Trump He replied: “Not at all, I do not assume responsibility at all, we set out rules, regiments and procedures that were not in accordance with this current situation that we are witnessing or with the number that it bears.”

The US government is witnessing a situation for which it was not prepared, its system was not prepared for this, and beyond this we have the country in which the panic over the pandemic.

Massive groups of people going to shopping malls, xenophobia towards people with Asian characteristics, and the lack of precision of the tests for patients with symptoms, in addition to the failures that it presented on various occasions.

It is an evident failure on the part of the administration Trump the fact of not decreeing quarantine at a national level, since the United States is one of the epicenters of the world economy, and of course, it houses enough inhabitants to from there, cause a spread of the virus that worsens the pandemic.

US citizens still await quarantine

Many analyzes could be attached to these responses, which only show the weakness and the lack of action on the part of the White House to protect society, when there are already more than 24,000 cases, with more than 300 deceased and 170 recovered.

After so long affirming that any situation in the nation was going to be corrected, these statements have to be given, or that no social quarantine was declared when the cases of COVID-19 in the United States, “obviously downplaying the pandemic decreed by the WHO.”

Even with this massive number of confirmed and deceased cases, there is still no indication that a nationwide quarantine is declared. Seeing the lack of the declaration of quarantine, many artists have put themselves in the task of using their position as influencers to incite their followers, and the general population, to stay safe in their homes.

Despite this, until now the only area that has been declared a disaster area is the city of NY, citizens can only go out to market between certain periods of time in the day, in cases of those who do not comply, they will be repressed as only the wild system understands.

Good measure up to a point if it applied to everyone equally, but due to the social and class segregation present in NY, the only ones affected by the rule are the poorest neighborhoods.

The young people who go out to market are repressed By the police, minorities too, while in the wealthier suburbs and areas of the city, they do not receive any kind of wake-up call from security officers when they leave their homes.

Do not forget also the large number of homeless people living in New York and the United States, since in this situation pandemic There is no plan based on the care of the most vulnerable, and they could be the most affected by this virus.

“If the virus comes from China, it is a Chinese virus.” Donald Trump.

The President continues to impress on the absurd and discriminatory terminologies he uses, because in another interview he received at the White HouseThe reporter asked him, “Why does the Chinese virus keep calling this virus? There have been dozens of reports of xenophobic attacks against Asian-Americans due to the fact that the name directly associates it with a racial ethnicity, with all this, you, by using that name, endorse this type of racist attitudes by the harassers, Why do you keep calling it that if the scientific name already exists? ”

What Trump He replies: “The virus comes from China, so it is a Chinese virus.” Not even accepting that the WHO issued a decree stating that the name given to the virus should not be associated with China, to avoid stigmatization and xenophobia, passing over any moral value by the national union, the employment of this term, which apart from racist incites to continue discriminating against the Asian community in the United States.

The cure is the best presidential campaign for Trump

While the whole world realizes that solidarity is the true way to go, seeing examples such as that of Cuba, who already stated that to get a cure they would make every effort to distribute it together with China worldwide, and the arrival of that ship that had no port to dock until it arrived in Cuba from the United Kingdom with all the passengers infected with the virus.

At those moments the value of human solidarity came to light, when Cuba he received them instead of applying the neoliberal maxim “it is not my business”. A very good read that a lesson to the world, only respect and mutual solidarity will guarantee the continuity of life on earth.

On the other hand, without impressing anyone, it is Trump stating that he wants to have full control over the cure for this virus, a predictable move, since he does not forget that this year he has presidential elections, and to be able to call himself the owner of the cure to call himself the world savior would be the jewel in the crown for his campaign.

This is probably the reason why even with so many infected people, they still do not take measures to prevent more people from contracting the COVID-19, to have someone to save.

It would not surprise at all that this was a strategy to gain more receptivity before the American voters, since the panorama for the system capitalist it doesn’t look good at all in the future days.

