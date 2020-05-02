United States President Donald Trump has claimed that virtual Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden must “fight” against allegations of alleged sexual abuse of a former Senate employee 27 years ago.

“I would say to Joe Biden: Go and fight for it,” Trump said in an interview collected by CNBC. “He is going to make his own decision, I am not going to tell him what he has to do,” said Trump, who insisted that Biden will have to face his “own battles.”

However, he has transferred that he saw the attitude of the alleged victim, Tara Reade, “credible”.

The president, who has also had to face various accusations of sexual abuse, has insisted that he has been “falsely accused.” “I have been falsely accused by people I have not even seen, I have never seen many of those people. And some of them, I met them without any interest,” Trump said.

“Suddenly you become a rich man, you are a famous man, then you become president, and people you have never seen and never heard of file charges. So in a way you could say I’m giving the face by him “, has assured the president, in relation to Biden.

The alleged victim, Tara Reade, who coordinated the scholarship program at Biden’s office in 1993, claimed in April that the then-senator had abused her in a hallway on Capitol Hill. Previously, he had accused him of touching, giving rise to a suspicion that has clouded the Democratic campaign.

For his part, the former US vice president has denied this Friday the accusations. “It is not true. It never happened,” Biden has stated emphatically, while defending that, throughout his political career, he has demonstrated his commitment to combat violence against women and pursue abuses such as those that have been attributed to him. in these last weeks.

Thus, although he has admitted that “the details of these accusations” are “complicated”, he has pointed out that it is necessary that any message be submitted “to appropriate investigation and analysis”, questioning the veracity of Reade’s version.

ASK THE SENATE TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON WHAT HAPPENED

Biden sent a letter to the Senate secretary this Friday asking them to release any information related to what happened, as well as to find the alleged sexual harassment complaint filed by Reade.

“I ask you to take or direct the necessary actions to establish the location of the records of this office, and when they have been located, seek the alleged complaint and make the results public,” he has transferred in a letter to the Secretary of the US Senate. , Julie Adams, collected by the newspaper ‘The Hill’.

Biden has also requested that all documents related to the complaint be published.

.