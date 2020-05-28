President Donald Trump has just taken his fight against Twitter, off Twitter. A few hours after Trump threatened to shut down social networks because Twitter suggested that one of his posts was “misleading” … it was revealed that this Thursday will sign an executive order against the social media giants.

Yesterday Trump exploded on Twitter Because the company tagged one of its tweets with an exclamation point that warned about the content of the post. The warning included links to newspapers like the Washington Post so that other users could verify the information (by themselves). However, unsurprisingly, Trump was furious and already has an answer.

According to the Bloomberg agency, which had access to the draft document, executive order against Twitter, Facebook and any other company would limit “liability protections” on the publications of its users, avoiding that at any time they could eliminate or limit the visibility of the tweets or any content that the companies consider inappropriate. That protection, until now, prevents both Facebook and Twitter from being sued for censoring the content of their users. If so, the Federal Communications Commission of the United States would have to issue certain rules that clarify why any of these companies made the decision to delete the content and in case their actions were inconsistent, the afflicted could sue without any problem to the companies. The . news agency also holds this information.

Through the Department of Justice, The project would propose an investigation against Facebook and Twitter to clarify alleged “deceptive” practices and the review of spending on their advertising.

.