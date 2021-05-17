Donald Trump to resume political rallies in June

15 minutes. Former United States President Donald Trump plans to resume the rallies in June, as confirmed by one of his advisers, cited by The Hill, which constitutes the latest demonstration that the tycoon seeks to increase his visibility and political activity since he left the Presidency in january.

According to information collected by the newspaper ‘The Daily Mail’, Trump seeks to hold two public events in June and one more in early July, although the events have not yet been officially announced. They will presumably take place in a similar way to the rallies he held during his re-election campaign, framed in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump strengthened his leadership in the Republican Party in recent days with the expulsion of Liz Cheney from the House of Representatives. The demotion is the price Cheney has paid for his criticism of the former president and his break with the official party line.

Low profile

The former US president has endorsed several Republican candidates for future elections. Among them is former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor of the state of Arkansas. In this regard, Trump’s plans to hold rallies indicate that he will likely continue to back certain Republican candidates.

Trump has kept a very low profile since leaving the White House, in part marked by the assault on the Capitol. In fact, he underwent an ‘impeachment’ or political trial accused of insurrection weeks before leaving the Presidency.

In addition, with his Twitter and Facebook accounts suspended, he has limited his communications to only his followers. In addition to participating in conservative television spaces, he has issued statements criticizing the agenda of his successor, Joe Biden, among other aspects.