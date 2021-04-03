Donald Trump: this is his net worth

We know that the president Donald Trump is an immensely wealthy man, whose equity is estimated at $ 3.1 billion. As you may have already heard, “Money calls money”, and that is why we tell you how the great businessman has his fortune distributed and invested.

Infinity of real estate, business investments, brands, personal property and cash inside and outside the American borders. These are your numbers.

The Trump Tower where the president enjoys the penthouse.

REAL ESTATE IN NEW YORK

The business mogul has a total of $ 1,470 million invested in various real estate in New York City, some as well known as Trump Tower. These are the figures for the nine real estate that Trump owns in the Big Apple:

1290 Avenue of the Americas (better known as Sixth Avenue): 446 million dollars.

-What Trump owns: 30% stake in offices

-Total value: $ 2.4 billion

-Debt: 950 million dollars

-Net value of Trump stake: $ 446 million

-Change from 2018: + 55 million dollars

40 Wall Street: $ 338 million

– What Trump Owns: Lease Until 2059

– Total value: $ 484 million

– Debt: $ 146 million

– Net worth: $ 338 million

– Change from 2018: $ 57 million

Trump Tower: $ 218 million

– What Trump owns: more than 22,600 square meters of offices and stores

– Total value: $ 318 million

– Debt: $ 110 million

– Net worth: $ 218 million

– Change from 2018: $ 27 million

6E. 57th Street (formerly Niketown): $ 191 million

– What Trump Owns: Retail Land Lease Until 2079

– Total value: $ 191 million

– Debt: $ 0

– Net worth: $ 191 million

– Change from 2018: $ 37 million

Trump Park Avenue: $ 175 million

– What Trump Owns: 17 Condos, Part of Retail

– Total value: $ 175 million

– Debt: 10 million dollars

– Net worth: $ 165 million

– Change from 2018: + $ 5 million

Trump Parc / Trump Parc East: $ 45 million

– What Trump Owns: Garage, Part of Retail and Residential Stores

– Total value: $ 45 million

– Debt: $ 0

– Net worth: $ 45 million

– Change from 2018: -2 million dollars

Trump Square: $ 26 million

– What Trump owns: leasing of land in shops, garages and part of houses

– Total value: $ 40 million

– Debt: $ 14 million

– Net worth: $ 26 million

– Change from 2018: -2 million dollars

Trump World Tower: $ 26 million

– What Trump owns: commercial, garage and residential part

– Total value: $ 26 million

– Debt: $ 0

– Net worth: $ 26 million

– Change from 2018: $ 3 million

Trump International Hotel NYC

Trump International Hotel & Tower New York: $ 14 million

– What Trump Owns: Retail, Garage and Residential Part

– Total value: $ 20 million

– Debt: $ 7 million

– Net worth: $ 14 million

– Change from 2018: + $ 3 million

REAL ESTATE OUTSIDE NEW YORK

Although most of his real estate is in New York City, President Trump has real estate spread across the length and breadth of the United States to the value of 630 million dollars.

555 California Street, San Francisco: $ 452 million

– What Trump owns: 30% of the office building

– Total value: $ 2.1 billion

– Debt: 559 million dollars

– Net worth of Trump stake: $ 452 million

– Change from 2018: + $ 105 million

Trump International Hotel, Las Vegas: $ 68 million

– What Trump owns: 50% of the hotels and condos

– Total value: $ 68 million

– Debt: $ 0

– Net worth of Trump stake: $ 68 million

– Change from 2018: + $ 11 million

Trump International Hotel Washington DC.

Trump International Hotel, Washington DC: $ 53 million

– What Trump owns: 77.5% of the hotel’s land lease

– Total value: $ 238 million

– Debt: $ 170 million

– Net worth of Trump stake: $ 53 million

– Change from 2018: none

Trump Winery, Charlottesville, VA: 34 million

– What Trump Owns: The Winery

– Total value: $ 34 million

– Debt: $ 0

– Net worth: $ 34 million

– Change from 2018: + $ 4 million

Undeveloped lots in California: $ 18 million

– What Trump Owns: 27 lots in Rancho Palos Verdes, California

– Total value: $ 18 million

– Debt: $ 0

– Net worth: $ 18 million

– Change from 2018: + $ 5 million

GOLF COURSES AND CLUBS

In addition to a large number of buildings scattered throughout the United States, Donald Trump also includes among his net worth some golf courses and clubs for an estimated value of 550 million dollars.

Golf courses in the US: 192 million dollars

– What Trump Owns: 10 Courses in 6 States

– Total value: $ 210 million

– Debt: 18 million dollars

– Net worth: $ 192 million

– Change from 2018: none

Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida: $ 160 million

– What Trump Owns: Private Club

– Total value: $ 160 million

– Debt: $ 0

– Net worth: $ 160 million

– Change from 2018: none

Trump National Doral Miami

Trump National Doral Miami: $ 123 million

– What Trump Owns: 800-acre, 643-room golf resort

– Total value: $ 248 million

– Debt: 125 million dollars

– Net worth: $ 123 million

– Change from 2018: $ 26 million

Golf courses in Scotland and Ireland: $ 78 million

– What Trump owns: two golf properties in Scotland and one in Ireland

– Total value: $ 78 million

– Debt: $ 0

– Net worth: $ 78 million

– Change from 2018: + $ 28 million

BRAND BUSINESS

Trump products are another source of income for the great businessman, who has managed to exploit his surname, thus accumulating profits of $ 170 million of their brand businesses.

Trump Hotel and Business Licensing Administration: $ 170 million

– Total value: $ 170 million

– Debt: $ 0

– Net worth: $ 170 million

– Change from 2018: none

Trump product license: $ 3 million

– Total value: $ 3 million

– Debt: $ 0

– Net worth: $ 3 million

– Change from 2018: $ 3 million

CASH AND PERSONAL ASSETS

All those properties that are not made to exploit in the business world, but for personal enjoyment, in the case of President Trump represent a total of 310 million dollars.

Cash / Liquid Assets: $ 140 million

– Value: 149 million

– Change from 2018: + 6 million

Trump Tower Penthouse: $ 57 million

– What Trump owns: residence of almost 1,022 square meters

– Total value: $ 57 million

– Debt: $ 0

– Net worth: $ 57 million

– Change from 2018: 7 million

Donald Trump getting off his private jet during the election campaign

Aircraft: $ 32 million

– What Trump owns: two private jets and three helicopters

– Total value: $ 32 million

– Debt: $ 0

– Net worth: $ 32 million

– Change from 2018: + $ 2 million

Homes in Palm Beach, Florida: $ 25 million

– What Trump owns: three houses near Mar-a-Lago

– Total value: $ 36 million

– Debt: $ 11

– Net worth: $ 25 million

– Change from 2018: +10 million dollars

Seven Springs, Bedford, New York: $ 24 million

– What Trump Owns: Private Goods

– Total value: $ 30 million

– Debt: $ 6

– Net worth: $ 24 million

– Change from 2018: none

House in San Martín, Antilles: $ 15 million

– What Trump Owns: Beachfront Property

– Total value: $ 15 million

– Debt: $ 0

– Net worth: $ 15 million

– Change from 2018: none

Beverly Hills house: $ 13 million

– What Trump owns: a house

– Total value: $ 13 million

– Debt: $ 0

– Net worth: $ 13 million

– Change from 2018: + $ 2 million

Houses in Sterling, Virginia: $ 1.5 million

– What Trump Owns: Two Houses in Sterling, Virginia

– Total value: $ 1.5 million

– Debt: $ 0

– Net worth: $ 1.5 million

– Change from 2018: asset just included