June 3, 2020 | 8:14 pm

President Donald Trump’s Twitter account appears at the top of the results when searching for people with the word ‘racist’, according to a publication by the British newspaper The Independent on Wednesday, verified by . and THE CEO.

The suggestion of the search engine of the social network shows the discord around the president, who has more than 81 million followers, although there are doubts about how many are true users.

Analysts pointed out that the result occurs because Trump opponents have called it racist, although the social network did not confirm or deny that this is correct.

Trump has faced strong criticism for his comments during the anti-racist protests that erupted after the death of George Floyd on May 27.

Twitter offered few explanations, noting only that its search algorithms reflect what is happening on the platform.

Trump vs social networks

In the midst of a war with social media over what he considers to be censorship of conservative voices, he recently signed an executive order calling for increased oversight of internet platforms, a move that could be difficult to enforce according to the regulator.

Many people are using the words ‘racist’ or racism ’to respond to or describe Donald Trump, or there is a concerted effort to associate the Trump account with those terms

said Greg Sterling, contributing editor of the Search Engine Land website

It is also possible that a large number of supporters defending Trump on racist charges also use the word ‘racist’ in their responses.

Sterling said Twitter’s ranking algorithm for individual tweets “uses a variety of cues, including the date the tweet was posted, its relevance (personalization), user engagement with the tweet, the presence of rich formats (such as video or images) and many other variables ”.

Also read: Snapchat stops promoting Trump account for inciting racial violence

However, the analyst noted that in 2007, a concerted effort known as the “Google bombing,” was able to manipulate then-President George W. Bush’s search results, to associate it with the term “miserable failure” in the search engine. until the fault was corrected.

Kjerstin Thorson, professor of politics and social media at Michigan State University, said understanding the reasons for the Trump association and racism would require detailed analysis.

Although he noted that “it is not unlikely that this could be an accurate representation of what people say” on Twitter and that it is probably not biased.

The platforms have gone out of the way to avoid any appearance of bias,

Thorson said.

With information from .