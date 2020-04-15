Donald Trump thanks Vince McMahon during the coronavirus briefing

Donald Trump thanks Vince McMahon

President Donald trump thanked the WWE President and CEO Vince McMahon, during the coronavirus briefing at the White House.

Trump was talking about sports leagues returning to regular business across the country after being affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. He called McMahon along with several other sports chiefs from around the world to help advise the President. Trump to make the economy work again.

Trump stated:

We want to recover our sports, they are very important. Some calls will be separated, some will be together. But we have to get our sports back. I am tired of watching baseball games from 14 years ago. I would say maybe I look at a hitter and then go back to work.

Donald Trump thanked all the sports leaders of the sports leagues, including: NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA, the league NASCAR, WWE, UFC among others.

Trump held a conference call with the heads of sports leagues, including VinceMcMahon, and talked about going back to business.

The President of the United States said he hopes to have fans in stadiums and arenas in August and September, but it was unclear whether medical experts would agree that this is a realistic timeline during the coronavirus pandemic.

They apparently expect the sports business to return to regular operations before that, but that remains to be seen.

