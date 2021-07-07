Donald Trump sues Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Donald Trump was unlikely to sit idly by after being banned from a plethora of social media and online services a few months ago. Some of these expulsions, such as that of Facebook, are temporary and subject to review every few months, while others, such as that of Twitter, are permanent and there is no recourse against them. And in all cases, but especially in that of Twitter, they left Donald Trump without his main media speaker, without the communication tool that he criticized so much but which, at the same time, he took so much advantage of.

Remember that the veto of the former president came about as a result of his support for the failed coup attempt (for that was the assault on the Capitol, although there are those who want to see it differently), probably the most direct attack that American democracy has suffered in more than two centuries. One can be for or against the veto of Donald Trump on social media, but there is no doubt that supporting a violent and undemocratic mob falls far short of what one would expect from someone who, at the time, was still the president. from the United States.

Be that as it may, practically since his forced exit from social networks, Donald Trump’s team has not stopped generating expectations about the return of the former president to the Internet. First it was with From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, a blog (yes, in 2021) that did not reach a month of life, and more recently it has been speculated with its possible link with the recently inaugurated and already hacked GETTR, which As we have been able to read, in addition to the attack that we reported yesterday, it has also been flooded with sexual content for adults on the subject of humanoid animals (“furro”, in colloquial name).

Thus, it seems that Donald Trump’s return to the Internet by his own means is complicated, and that as he has lost public exposure, his image is losing a certain bellows, something that goes against his plans to return to the first line of politics, and to be eligible for a second term in the 2024 presidential elections. He needs, because they are key in his communication policy, social networks, and to try to return to them, he has chosen to sue them.

As we can read in Engadget, the former president has sued Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, as well as Jack Dorsey, Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai (Curiously, the lawsuit is directed at the head of Google, not Susan Wojcicki, head of YouTube), alleging violations of the first amendment to the United States constitution. Let’s remember what exactly it consists of:

Congress may not make any law regarding the establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free practice of it; neither limiting the freedom of expression, nor of the press; nor the right to the peaceful assembly of people, nor to request the government for compensation for grievances.

Thus, and as several jurists have already raised, it is most likely that the lawsuits filed by Donald Trump do not have much judicial history, and that in any case may be useful to recover some public visibility, at a time when it seems that interest in the former president is slowly but steadily declining.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https: //t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y – Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

The key is found in that the first amendment prohibits the limitation of freedom of expression and of the press by public powers, not by companies and private entities, a category to which the social networks demanded by Donald Trump obviously belong. The US federal government cannot intervene, in any case it is up to the courts to act if other fundamental rights are violated as a result of said communications. In other words, the judiciary can determine the deletion of content or the closure of a medium, but the executive cannot.

Obviously Donald Trump’s lawyers are aware of this, so they have resorted to a surprising filigree, by try to show that, due to their importance, social networks go beyond being private companies, to the point of transcending state actors, at the same level as the executive, which is why they would have to act like this and, consequently, they could not remove posts or veto accounts.

The problem for Donald Trump is that the United States Supreme Court already faced, two years ago, a similar situation, a case in which Brett Kavanaugh, a member of that body by appointment of Trump himself, wrote in the sentence: “A private entity that opens its property to the word of others does not become a state actor by that mere fact.” In that case it was an NGO that managed several television channels, but the bottom line is the same.