Donald Trump sues Facebook, Google and Twitter and the executives behind them big tech, in what is his first legal action five months after leaving the White House.

The announcement was made by the former president himself, who assured that they are platforms that censor conservative views.

Donald Trump sues Facebook, Google and Twitter

Trump, who in May announced his own platform called “From the desk of Donald J. Trump”, Informed that he has already filed the lawsuits in a Florida Federal Court.

Now he seeks that these legal actions have a collective status.

Former President Trump: "I'm filing, as the lead class representative, a major class-action lawsuit against the Big Tech giants, including Facebook, Google, and Twitter, as well as their CEOs."

Banned from social media

After the violent events of January 6 in the Capitol, In Washington DC, several social networks suspended the accounts of the former president.

Among these he highlighted Twitter, your favorite platform, and Facebook, which in June announced its decision to suspend Trump’s accounts for two years.

On January 8, Twitter announced on its blog that the account @realDonaldTrump it was permanently suspended.

Trump had nearly 89 million followers on Twitter, 35 million on Facebook, and 24 million on Instagram.

They also ‘downloaded’ it from YouTube

Google Y Youtube have removed countless videos that questioned the criteria of World Health Organization.

Donald Trump lost the great forum that social networks represented him for his alleged incitement to violence and his hate speech, while pointing out that his electoral defeat was the result of a fraud widespread.

His claim has been rejected by multiple courts, state election officials, and members of his own administration.

Prepare your return

Since then, Trump has sought a way to return to the networks, arguing that his battle is for the freedom of expression.

He assures that he is the victim of censorship by the technological giants that he now demands.

From his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, Trump announced that the lawsuit includes CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg From Facebook; to Sundar pichai from Google and Jack dorsey from Twitter.

According to Trump, big tech is out of control and the proof is “the fact that they prohibited the acting president of the United States from expressing himself … If they can do it to me, they can do it to anyone.”

The former president assures that he will win the battle, since the three senior executives “implement a illegal censorshiphim unconstitutional ”.

For this he asks the Federal Court of the Southern District of Florida order an immediate end to illegal censorship.

