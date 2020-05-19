Donald Trump studies banning travel from Latin America to the United States due to the coronavirus. US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he plans to veto the entry to his country of foreigners from Brazil, the Latin American nation with the most cases of COVID-19, and that he would like to remove the travel ban from Europe. “as soon as possible”.

Miami World / Infobae

“We are considering it, although we hope we do not have a problem,” Trump said in response to a question about whether to enforce a veto on travelers arriving from Brazil, during a meeting with his cabinet at the White House.

Brazil is the third country in the world with more cases of coronavirus after the United States and Russia, with 254,220 confirmed cases of the disease and 16,792 dead until Monday, and it is expected that it will soon move to second place and that its figures will continue to grow until July. , when the peak of the incidence curve is predicted.

“Brazil has gone by way of (the immunity of) the group, they already know what it is, the group, and they are having problems, there is no doubt about that,” Trump stressed.

The president explained that “most” of the travelers from Brazil and Latin America “arrive in Florida” and stated: “I do not want people to come (infected) and infect our people. I also don’t want people to get sick there. ”

The White House has already vetoed access to the country for travelers from China and most of Europe to contain the expansion of the coronavirus, something that has not prevented infections in the US from exceeding one and a half million cases, and that dead go over 91,000.

“For me, having so many cases is a medal of honor,” Trump said at the same event, saying that this shows the ability of the United States to test for coronavirus.

Trump already put the idea of ​​banning travel from Brazil on the table during a press conference on March 31, but since then the cases in the Latin American country have multiplied by more than 40.

On April 28, the president asked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his opinion on the possible imposition of a travel ban on Brazil and other Latin American countries, during a meeting at the White House.

The governor replied that he would only advise that measure if those travelers were “spreading” the disease in his state, and Trump asked him to keep him informed.

DeSantis said then that he preferred, rather than a veto, to require that travelers to the United States have to undergo a test to rule out having the coronavirus before embarking on flights to that country, and Trump replied that he was thinking about it and ” probably ”would.

Asked on Tuesday when he will lift the veto on foreigners from most of Europe, Trump replied: “I would love to reopen as soon as we can, but we have to make sure that we are doing well (in efforts to contain the pandemic). and that they are doing well. ”

The closure of borders with Europe began on March 14 for an initial period of 30 days that has already been renewed, and which can be prolonged as Trump deems appropriate.