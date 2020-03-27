Donald Trump announced early Friday that he spoke with President Xi Jinping about the coronavirus. The US president said that he will work closely with his Chinese counterpart to face the pandemic that is in suspense to the world.

“I just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. We discussed in great detail about the coronavirus that is causing disasters in many parts of our planet. China has already been through a lot and has been able to develop a very good understanding of the virus. We are working on this very closely. Respect! ”, Wrote the US president on his Twitter account.

U.S became Thursday afternoon in the country with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world. According to Johns Hopkins University, which has a website that updates global statistics in real time, registers a total of 82,404 cases, while those of China, now second in the list, reached 81,782.

The news was confirmed by President Donald Trump, who at the White House daily press conference He assured that this was due to the “enormous amount of tests” that the country’s health authorities have carried out in recent days.. And he questioned the figures reported by China: “No one knows what their real numbers are“He expressed.

The death toll, meanwhile, amounts to 1,178, which places the country in sixth place on the gloomy list, behind Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France.

The epicenter of the outbreak in the country It takes place in the State of New York, which this Thursday reported more than 37,000 confirmed cases and 385 deaths, 100 of them in the last 24 hours..

More than 5,300 patients were hospitalized on Thursday, 40% more than the previous day. Almost 1,300 are in intensive care, representing an increase of 45%.

Health professionals in New York City hospitals are overwhelmed by so many people and suffer from a severe shortage of supplies like masks and fans.

On the other hand, in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak of the virus began, a slight change in customs begins to be felt outside of social isolation. Some employees who are considered coronavirus-free were notified of their cell phones through a green code that enables them to resume their work tasks with the agreement of their contractor.

A thousand workers who had left the town on the occasion of the Chinese New Year holiday were also allowed to re-enter. A specially arranged train re-entered them into the city. The same path is being done in reverse: Those who were caught in the quarantine in Wuhan but work in other towns in the province are being released in transit to their jobs if their non-carrying of the virus has previously been confirmed. They have the possibility of moving and arriving at their jobs with a specially issued medical certificate.

The Ministry of Health of China reported on Friday that only one new case of coronavirus was registered locally, while 54 infections have been identified from people arriving from abroad.

Thus, imported cases amount to 595. On the other hand, five new deaths were recorded, all of them in the province of Hubei, the most affected. With these latest figures, so far, China confirmed 3,292 coronavirus deaths and a total of 81,340 cases.