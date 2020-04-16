A serious error in a laboratory in Wuhan City may have caused COVID-19. It appears that China was not seeking to create a biological weapon but to demonstrate its ability to identify and fight viruses in the same or better way than the United States, sources told Fox News.

“We hear the story more and more … we are doing a very complete examination of this horrible situation“Said Donald Trump Durante, when asked about this version during a press conference.

Sources who spoke to the American media said that the initial transmission was from a bat to a human, and that patient zero worked in the laboratory in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the pandemic originated.

“This could be one of the most expensive cover-ups in history,” a source told Fox News.

The tests that would test this version come from classified information and other types of documents, as open-source sources.

The evidence obtained details the efforts of doctors in the laboratory to contain the spread. Apparently, in the Wuhan market, where other versions say the virus originated, bats have never been sold.

On the other hand, the US State Department had warned more than two years ago about the dangers that the experiments carried out with bats could pose if the laboratory in Wuhan, China – epicenter of the current outbreak – where the tests were carried out did not keep the adequate safety standards for your treatment. The cables were revealed by columnist Josh Rogin of The Washington Post.

Two years before the new coronavirus pandemic traveled the world, officials from the United States Embassy repeatedly visited a Chinese research center in Wuhan City and sent two official warnings to Washington about inadequate security in the laboratory, which was conducting risky studies on bat coronavirus. The cables have fueled discussions within the US government as to whether this or another Wuhan laboratory was the source of the virus, even though no conclusive evidence has yet emerged, “Rogin said in his article.