The President of the States, Donlad Trump, announced tonight that he will temporarily suspend immigration to his country.

The reasons given by the President, through a message on Twitter, were for the “invisible enemy”, in reference to the coronavirus, and for “the need to protect the jobs of our great American citizens.”

The President informed that he will sign an executive order to give effect to this announcement.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Trump administration has closed land borders with Canada and Mexico, while international air traffic has been suspended in practice and consulates and embassies have limited their visa services.

Furthermore, the USA It has suspended immigration laws and immediately deported to Mexico all asylum seekers and undocumented immigrants who cross its border, which is why the government has been using the pandemic for weeks to tighten its immigration policy.

Immigrant rights advocates have expressed concern that the government will maintain the emergency measures with which it has suspended immigration laws beyond the coronavirus crisis.

Attorney Charles Kuck, of the immigration law firm Kuck Baxter, said on Twitter that Justice will determine that a Trump order in this regard is “completely illegal.”

In his tweet, Trump hinted at job “protection” at a time when confinement measures against the coronavirus have destroyed 22 million jobs across the country in a four-week period, something unprecedented.

However, last week his government approved that immigrants with agricultural visas can extend their stays beyond the allowed three years and that they can change employers to avoid a crisis in the food supply chain.

