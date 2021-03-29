Donald Trump signed decree and suspends “immigration” to the United States due to the pandemic

The President gave as reasons “the invisible enemy”, alluding to the coronavirus, and to protect the jobs of US citizens.

The President of the United States, Donlad Trump, announced tonight that he will temporarily suspend immigration to his country.

The reasons given by the President, through a message on Twitter, were for the “invisible enemy”, alluding to the coronavirus, and for “the need to protect the jobs of our great American citizens.”

The President informed that he will sign an executive order to give effect to this announcement.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Trump administration has closed land borders with Canada and Mexico, while international air traffic is practically suspended and consulates and embassies have limited their visa services.

In addition, the US has suspended immigration laws and immediately deported all asylum seekers and undocumented immigrants who cross its border to Mexico, which is why the government has been using the pandemic for weeks to toughen its immigration policy.

Defenders of immigrant rights have expressed concern that the government maintains the emergency measures with which it has suspended immigration laws beyond the coronavirus crisis.

The lawyer Charles Kuck, of the law firm specialized in immigration Kuck Baxter, said on Twitter that the Justice will determine that an order from Trump in this regard is “completely illegal.”

In his tweet, Trump alluded to the “protection” of jobs at a time when lockdown measures against the coronavirus have destroyed 22 million jobs across the country in a four-week period, something unprecedented.

However, last week his government approved that immigrants with agricultural visas can extend their stays beyond the three years allowed and that they can change employers to avoid a crisis in the food supply chain.

