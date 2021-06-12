Donald Trump secretly investigated several Democratic congressmen

The Department of Justice under the presidency of Donald Trump (2017-2021) required and seized metadata of Democratic congressmen and their work and personal environments from the Apple company, in order to investigate the leaks to the press about Russia, the newspaper reported The New York Times.

Miami World / telemundo51

NBC News, Telemundo’s half-brother, has not been able to independently confirm this report.

THE MEMBERS INVESTIGATED BY TRUMP

Among the lawmakers whose data was seized is Adam Schiff, who currently chairs the Lower House Intelligence Committee. Congressman Eric Swalwell, who participated in the Democratic White House primaries, confirmed to CNN that he was also the subject of the requisition.

Swalwell also said that one of the relatives from whom mega-cats were also seized was a minor.

The Department of Justice, then under Jeff Sessions, required the documents from Apple in February 2018 through a secret order, which was renewed three times until expiring in 2021.

It was then that Apple informed those affected that their medata had been seized by the Department of Justice.

THE TRUMP GOVERNMENT INVESTIGATION

The objective of the Trump administration was to investigate where the abundant leaks to the media about the contacts of the then president’s environment with the Russian government came from.

According to the Times, the mechanism used by the Trump administration to investigate the leaks is unprecedented in Congress.

In the framework of the same investigation, the Department led by Sessions also required information from journalists to try to find out their sources, as recently reported by CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement that “these actions appear to be another heinous assault on (US) democracy waged by the former president.”

For his part, Schiff urged the Justice Department to conduct an internal investigation into this and other cases that suggest a political use of the institution “by a corrupt president.”

The Lower House Intelligence Committee chaired by Schiff was one of those that led the investigations into Trump’s alleged links with Russia and later on his contacts with Ukraine that led to the first impeachment against him.