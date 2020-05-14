The organization moveon.org presented a video protesting Donald Trump about the coronavirus crisis. (Free Press Photo: .)

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, affirmed this Monday (11.05.2020) that his country “has imposed itself” in the battle against the coronavirus and that the numbers of those affected are falling, despite the fact that there is an outbreak in the Casa Blanca and that the figures exceed 80 thousand deaths and 1.3 million infections.

At a press conference to highlight advances in the production and distribution of coronavirus tests in the United States, Trump said that his country has “saved hundreds of thousands of lives” in the fight against COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The president also said he is evaluating limiting his contact with Vice President Mike Pence, despite the fact that he tested negative for the new coronavirus.

Trump suggested that Pence was in quarantine after it was learned on Friday that his press secretary had tested positive for covid-19, although the president did not say so directly.

“During this quarantine period, we will probably talk,” he said, adding: “I have not seen him since.”

As the president pushes for a revival of the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the White House itself is fighting an outbreak within it. In recent days, two members of the White House staff have tested positive.

Advisors take precautions

The contagions in the president’s fenced environment prompted Pence to lead a meeting from an isolated room on Monday, while three key figures in the health response to the virus have been forced to take precautions for the next two weeks.

Two of them are in strict isolation – Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Stephen Hahn, head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) -, while the government’s leading epidemiologist Anthony Fauci works from home in a “partial” quarantine. Those events have drawn even more vigilance to White House security measures, which are paradoxically trying to convince Americans that it’s safe to return to work.

Just today, hours before a press conference in the White House gardens, Trump made no reference to the issue, eager to project, at all costs, and irresponsibly according to his detractors, the image of a country that surpassed COVID- 19 and restart their activities.

LIVE: President @realDonaldTrump delivers remarks on testing https://t.co/m2HCbBcA5o – The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 11, 2020

“The coronavirus numbers are MUCH better, dropping almost everywhere. Huge progress has been made! “Trump tweeted, between two attacks on the media” enemies of the people “, and against his predecessor, Democrat Barack Obama, who according to the president is at the heart of a resounding” Obamagate ”Of which he has not given any tangible element.