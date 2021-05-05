Donald Trump returns to the Internet, but little

I admit that these last few months, with hardly any news about Donald Trump, they have seemed a bit strange to me. Since his expulsion from social networks for encouraging the assault on the United States Capitol, the former president he ran out of the speakers he used to share his reflections, rants and soliloquies. Despite his long-standing criticism of Twitter, I would bet that being kicked out of the social network hurt almost as much as being the first president since George H. Bush who did not win the election for the second term.

Donald Trump’s communication team took a very short time to announce that the billionaire was already planning his return to the internet, which gave rise to many rumors about possible Trump plans to buy a medium-sized social network or even to create his own platform that could also become a meeting point for his followers and people who share his ideological approaches .

This new landing on the Internet has been slow to materialize and, when it has… well, let’s just say that it has been much less spectacular than we expected. And is that the medium chosen by Donald Trump to return to the Internet is a blog. No, you have not hit your head and, suddenly, you are back in 2002. Actually, the announced and highly anticipated return of Trump to the Internet by his followers is limited to a web page in which the former president publishes what you think.

The site’s announcement came just hours before Facebook’s long-awaited statement on whether Donald Trump would be allowed to use the social network again. The committee of experts that should make the decision, you have chosen to maintain the suspension for a minimum of six more months, after which they must meet again to update the assessment of the situation at that time, and decide whether to extend the veto or lift it.

It should be understood that Donald Trump’s expectations were not particularly positive regarding his return to Facebook, so he has not waited for the decision to be made public, and instead has chosen to present From the desk of Donald J. Trump, a blog where we can find … well, nobody will be surprised, entries written by Trump in his usual line of speech, accompanied by two prominent sections, one to make financial donations and the other to buy merchandising from the former president.

Obviously, one of the functions that we can find in all of Donald Trump’s blog entries is to share them on social networks, something that some see as the means that the politician has found to return, indirectly, to these networks. However, and according to what has been read on Twitter in the last hours, it seems that the implementation of these functions is somewhat deficient, and that they will still have to make some adjustments to get the most out of it.