United States President Donald Trump signed into law on Wednesday authorizing sanctions against Chinese officials accused of involvement in human rights violations against members of the Uyghur Muslim minority by the Xi Jinping regime.

« This law targets perpetrators of human rights violations and abuses such as systematic recourse to indoctrination camps, forced labor, and intrusive vigilance to eradicate ethnic identity and religious beliefs of Uighurs and other minorities in China » , the President indicated in a statement.

The United States Congress had approved the law on May 27, after the House of Representatives ratified – by 413 votes to one – the bill sent by the Senate, where it passed unanimously.

The law takes up the accusations made by various human rights organizations and other western countries, which documented how China interned concentration camps in Xinjiang to at least one million national Muslims.

The Xi Jinping regime describes the properties as « re-education camps » and assures that they are « vocational training centers » to support employment and combat religious extremism.

According to the approved text, the United States government must determine which Chinese officials are responsible for the « arbitrary arrest, torture and harassment » of Uighurs and other minorities.

The US administration would then freeze any assets those people had in the world’s largest economy and ban them from entering the country.

The text specifically mentions Chen Quanguo, the head of the Communist Party in Xinjiang, who was previously stationed in the Tibet region and who has built a reputation for his toughness in dealing with minorities in the Asian giant.

The Trump administration had also unilaterally sanctioned nine Chinese companies on May 22 for being involved in the regime’s actions.

Specifically, a scientific institute of the Chinese Ministry of Security and eight companies were blacklisted in Washington. The Donald Trump government imposed « restrictions on access to American technology, » the ministry said in a statement.

