The American President, Donald trump, promised this Friday that will send respirators to Ecuador and that will also to El Salvador and Honduras, two countries that have continued to accept flights with migrants deported from the US after Guatemala stopped receiving them due to the coronavirus crisis.

In a series of tweets, Trump claimed that he had spoken to the presidents of Ecuador, Lenin Moreno; The Savior, Nayib Bukele; Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández; and Indonesia, Joko Widodo; countries that, according to him, have asked the United States for help to fight COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“Great conversation with President Lenín Moreno of the Republic of Ecuador. We will send you desperately needed respirators, and of which we have recently produced many, and we will assist you in other ways. They are fighting hard against the coronavirus! ”Trump wrote in a tweet, which he corrected after initially writing the country’s name as“ Equador ”.

Moreno confirmed the announcement on his own Twitter account, where he thanked Trump for “the help” and assured that “It will be crucial to overcome the triple crisis that Ecuador is going through: health, economic and social“

In another tweet, Trump claimed he had just spoken on the phone to Bukele, and added: “We will help them with respirators, because they desperately need them. They have worked well with us on the immigration issue on our southern border! ”

Finally, Trump tweeted that he had spoken to Hernandez from Honduras, with which he has “worked closely on the southern border“

While Guatemala has temporarily suspended flights of deported migrants from the United States due to the coronavirus, El Salvador and Honduras have continued to accept these aircraft despite fears that they will contribute to further spread of the disease in their countries.

As reported on Friday by The Wall Street Journal, the United States has threatened Central American governments with visa sanctions and possible cuts to economic aid if they refuse to continue accepting their deported citizens, and Trump’s calls seem to be a reward for Honduras and El Salvador.

Honduras has so far recorded 562 confirmed coronavirus cases and 47 deaths; figures that in El Salvador amount to 261 infections and 8 deaths; while in Ecuador at least 11,183 people have been infected and 560 of them have died, according to the unofficial count by Johns Hopkins University (USA).

Trump’s offers of aid come at a time when the governors of several US states have accused the White House of not providing enough respirators or evidence of the coronavirus, criticisms that the president has minimized to the point of proclaiming that his country He is “the king of respirators.”

The United States is the nation in the world where COVID-19 has caused the most havoc, and this Friday exceeded 50,000 deaths from this disease, from which more than 870,000 people have been infected.

On Thursday, Trump also spoke on the phone with the President of Colombia, Iván Duque, and offered “key healthcare resources to help Colombia’s healthcare systemAccording to the White House.

Since the coronavirus crisis began, the United States has offered up to $ 775 million in international aid to 100 countries, companies and organizations, according to the State Department.

(With information from EFE)