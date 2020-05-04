US President Donald Trump spent this Saturday preparing a great “show” with electoral overtones in which on Sunday he would insist that Americans should “return to work”, despite the number of cases and deaths of coronavirus does not stop growing in the country, the largest focus in the world

EFE –

As some 15 states continued their gradual lifting of movement restrictions, Trump spent the day meeting with several of his advisers at the Camp David (Maryland) presidential residence outside Washington.

The objective was to prepare the closest thing to an electoral rally that has occurred since the coronavirus crisis began: a “virtual meeting with voters” broadcast by the conservative television network Fox News and filmed live from the Lincoln Memorial, one of the the most patriotic places in the capital.

“WORK AGAIN”

Under the slogan “United States: Going back to work”, the interview will be broadcast during prime time (at 19:00 local time, 23:00 GMT) exactly six months before the elections on November 3, in the Trump is expected to face virtual Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Troubled by some polls that show him losing ground in some key states, particularly older Americans, Trump has made some changes to his communication policy in the past week, replacing his daily press conferences with solemn acts at the House. Blanca.

As reported on Saturday by the daily Politico, the televised event this Sunday is part of that attempt to channel the polls and outline the response of the White House as effective and forceful, at a time when cases of coronavirus exceed 1,120. 000 and deaths exceed 65,000.

The interview, in which Trump will answer questions from voters sent through social networks and filtered by Fox News journalists, will give the president a new platform to insist that it is necessary to stimulate the economy and relax measures of social distance, something that it depends on each state.

REOPENING BADS

The White House’s recommendations to maintain social distance expired on Thursday and gave way to a mixed picture in the US, where Democratic states like California, Michigan and New York are betting on prudence while other Republicans like Georgia or Florida open beaches , restaurants and hairdressers.

Trump’s impatience to reopen the economy has guided some of the responses from Republican governors and inspired many of the protesters who have taken to the streets in recent weeks across the United States. to protest the containment measures.

This Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in the capitals of Oregon and Kentucky to demand a return to normality, while the gradual reopening continued in fifteen states: Alabama, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey , New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Although the guidelines vary by state, most already allow nonessential businesses to offer product pick-up and construction work to continue.

In Texas, the second most populous state in the country, the rise on Friday of the order to stay at home coincided with its second worst daily number of coronavirus cases: 1,293 new infections confirmed in 24 hours, revealed on Saturday the Department of Health of the state.

“Just because they are allowed to do something does not mean they should do it,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said at a news conference confirming a record of cases in the city this Friday, 187.

In New York, the state with the most infections, authorities expressed concern that the expected good weather on the East Coast would take many more people to the streets and closed traffic to several streets adjacent to parks, in addition to reinforce the police presence.

THE CONGRESS REJECTS THE TRUMP TESTS OFFER

Meanwhile, Trump celebrated in a tweet that the US Senate plan to return to job next Monday and asked that the House of Representatives, led by the Democratic opposition, do the same.

The president offered to deliver dozens of quick tests to the Capitol to facilitate their ReturnBut the leaders of both houses of Congress rejected that proposal in a rare joint statement.

“We respectfully reject the offer,” wrote Speaker of the Lower House, Democrat Nancy Pelosi; and the Republican Majority Leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell.

“Our country’s ability to test is continuing to grow across the country, and Congress wants those resources to continue to be directed to front-line (virus-fighting) facilities, where they can be most beneficial more quickly,” they added.