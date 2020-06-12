Donald Trump prepares executive order that goes against destroying the police Seeks to encourage compliance with the most current and professional standards for the use of force He asked to stop accusing agents of racism and challenged Democrats to intervene if they do not control protests

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, entrenched himself in his strong defense of the police and announced that he will soon sign a decree to “encourage police departments across the country to meet the most current and professional standards for the use of force ”, after the George Floyd case, according to the . agency.

During a visit to Dallas (Texas) to raise funds for his re-election, he asked to stop accusing law enforcement officers of racism and challenged the Democratic leaders of Washington state by threatening to intervene if they do not control an area from which they have withdrawn. security forces.

“That means you have to use force, but use force with compassion. But if someone is really bad, they are going to have to do it with great force, with great power, “Trump said during a round table with businessmen and religious leaders in Dallas. The information circulated on various internet portals such as the New York Post.

Donald Trump’s comments made it clear that he does not support a significant reform of police tactics in the country, as requested by many activists and the Democratic opposition in the wake of the outrage sparked by the killing of African-American George Floyd in May at the hands of a white cop in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“If they are allowed to do their job, they will do a great job,” Trump said of the cops, adding: “There is always some rotten apple wherever you go, but I can tell you that there are not many of them in the police departments.”

“We are going to take care of our police officers without taking away their funds (as many protesters ask for). In fact, we will go the opposite way: we will make sure that they are trained and have the best possible teams, ”he stressed.

Donald Trump thus influenced the electoral motto of “law and order” with which he has responded from the beginning to popular outrage at the frequent episodes of police violence against minorities and, far from recognizing the problem of racism in the country , asked to leave behind those kinds of accusations, after the George Floyd case.

“Americans are good and virtuous people. We have to work together to confront bigotry and prejudice when they appear, but we are not going to make progress or heal wounds by falsely labeling tens of millions of decent Americans racist or bigoted, “Trump said.

The president said that, when that happens, “the issue is diverted and you start to think about things that do not matter too much”, in apparent reference to the debate on whether racism in the US It is structural or systemic, an idea that has been rejected by some of its advisers, such as Larry Kudlow.

Meanwhile protests over the death of George Floyd continue in some parts of the United States and the world, to demand justice for his death.