Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend buy a house near Mar-a-Lago in Florida for $ 9.7 million



Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, hitting West Palm Beach last January.

Photo: Noam Galai / Getty Images

Miami Florida – Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle They bought a house of almost a thousand square meters by the sea in Florida, not far from Palm Beach, where former President Donald Trump resides, for $ 9.7 million, local media reported this Thursday.

According to the portal The Real Deal, which provides information related to the real estate business, the couple closed the purchase operation on Wednesday, March 31.

The house is located in the Admiral’s Cove community, in the town of Jupiter, it has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a toilet, and until now it belonged to Sheri B. Nelson, ex-wife of baseball player Jeff Nelson, former player of the New York Yankees.

According to this medium, the couple had sold their house in Bridgehampton, New York, for $ 8.1 million a few weeks ago.

The Admiral’s Cove home is built on a 1.2 acre (0.4 hectare) oceanfront parcel.

The Nelsons paid 3.5 million for that house in 1999, five years after it was built.

Donald Trump Jr., 43, is the oldest of the former president’s five children, was married from 2005 to 2018 with Vanesa Trump, with whom he had five children, and is a director of the Trump family business group.

Since leaving the Presidency, Trump, his wife Melania and their youngest son Barron reside in the private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach. (southeastern Florida), where they had established their domicile for legal purposes at the end of 2019.