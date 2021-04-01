Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend buy a house in Florida for a million

The son of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle bought a house of almost a thousand square meters at the edge of the sea in Florida, not far from Palm Beach, where former President Donald Trump resides, for $ 9.7 millionlocal media reported this Thursday.

According to the portal The Real Deal, which provides information related to the real estate business, the couple closed the purchase operation on Wednesday the 31st of March.

The house is located in the Admiral’s Cove community, in the town of Jupiter, it has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a toilet, and until now it belonged to Sheri B. Nelson, ex-wife of baseball player Jeff Nelson, former player of the New York Yankees.

According to this medium, the couple had sold his house in Bridgehampton for $ 8.1 million a few weeks ago, New York, so they would have liquid money for this new purchase.

The Admiral’s Cove house is built on a 1.2 acre (0.4 hectare) oceanfront parcel.

The Nelsons paid 3.5 million for that house in 1999, five years after its construction.

Donald Trump Jr., 43, He is the oldest of the five children of the former president, He was married from 2005 to 2018 to Vanesa Trump, with whom he had five children, and is a director of the Trump family business group.

Since leaving the Presidency, Trump, his wife Melania and their youngest son Barron reside in the private club Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach (southeastern Florida), where they had established their domicile for legal purposes at the end of 2019.