The American President, Donald trump, assured that The United States will not pay for the safety of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, after they moved to that country.

“I am a great Queen’s friend and admirer and the UK. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now sand have gone from Canada to the United StatesHowever, the United States will not pay for its security protection. They must pay!He wrote in Twitter

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Recently the couple decided to change their residence to Los Angeles, in the US.

According to the magazine People, the couple lives in an isolated building from which They have not emerged since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The President’s Message arrives in the middle of the emergency for the new coronavirus and hours after the main US government expert in infections diseases will point out that Up to 200,000 Americans could die.

