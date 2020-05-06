Bill de Blasio noted that the US president denied loans to the city where he grew up.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called Donald Trump hypocritical, in addition to pointing him out for “stabbing in the back” to the community where he grew up and denying him support from the White House.

At a press conference, the mayor said that, despite being a New Yorker, the president talks about not granting bailouts to the state, which “seems to enjoy”, and questioned the kind of person he would have to be, even seeing the suffering , deciding that the people of New York don’t deserve the resources.

The mayor clarified that denying this loan is to turn our back on emergency services, firefighters, paramedics and police, as well as nurses, doctors and health workers, which shows its hypocrisy because it has previously offered resources to companies than to citizens.

. @ realDonaldTrump told the @NYPost he doesn’t think his home state and hometown need bailouts. This is the same president who just weeks ago bailed out the airlines to the tune of $ 58 billion. pic.twitter.com/iibgmknp44 – Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 5, 2020

“Who cares who runs the states?” De Blasio demanded of Trump. Those who matter are the people who need help, “he remarked, and then asked the president directly if” the Living in Democratic states makes them less American? ”.

De Blasio has requested a bailout of approximately $ 7.4 billionIn addition to the requests of Governor Andrew Cuomo, although the President has been reluctant to report on aid to the states.

On Tuesday morning, in an interview with The New York Post, Trump assured that it is not fair for the states governed by Republicans to provide resources for the most affected states, when most of these are Democrats.

He stated that while Texas and Florida “are doing great,” the states with the most problems are Illinois, New York and California, who also have old debts. In the case of California, the White House tenant has threatened on other occasions that he will not allow loans until they finish with the “sanctuary cities”, which allow citizens to not be questioned about their immigration status.

Although the percentage of bed occupancy in the Intensive Care Unit has decreased, the number of positives in New York State is increasing, which worries the authorities.

These issued a health alert, since in boys, girls and adolescents between the ages of two and 15 years they have identified a new symptom related to Covid-19.

The identification of this pediatric disease is “multi-inflammatory system syndrome”, which is characterized by inflammation of the blood vessels and swelling of hands and feet. According to preliminary studies, it is related to the new coronavirus.

This syndrome, according to the Royal Collage of Pediatrics and Child Health, manifests itself in children and adolescents that were positive for Covid-19, but asymptomatic, and does not present its clinical picture until two months after they were positive for the disease. (Ntx)