Donald Trump is enjoying his life off Twitter

Former President Donald Trump said he is enjoying his life outside of Twitter. In addition, he maintained that the press releases that his aides release more and more frequently are more “elegant”.

However, since Trump was banned from major social media channels, his ability to influence the national debate is being put to the test. The former president went from being a star of reality television to being first a politician and then a president, using communication tools and the media at will.

He still manages to connect with his followers through his releases and appearances on Fox News and other conservative outlets. And he remains a powerful force in the Republican Party, starring Saturday at a Republican National Committee event to be held at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

However, the influence over the country that it once had appears to be waning, at least for now.

“It will never be the same for Trump unless he runs again,” said Harold Holzer, a historian who is director of Hunter College’s Roosevelt House Institute for Public Policy and who wrote a book on presidents and the press.

“I don’t think it’s unnatural for coverage to drop. I’m sure it’s hard on his ego, considering the amount of oxygen it sucks in and the amount of ink it generates, but it is not unnatural for a former president to receive less attention ”at the end of his term, he added.

However, it has been a dramatic adjustment. Trump’s tweets used to boost the news cycle, and CNN, MSNBC and Fox News used to spend dozens of hours a week showing his missives, according to an analysis of television news archives by GDELT.. Since being banned from Twitter and other platforms, Trump can no longer directly address much of his audience and must now turn to his followers and the conservative and mainstream media to amplify his messages.

While Trump still enjoys some press coverage, Google search results for his name are at their lowest point since 2015. This was reported this week by The Washington Post. On late-night television, some have tried to eliminate him entirely: “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert refuses to say his name.