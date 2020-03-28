Donald Trump is considering the possibility of impose a forced quarantine in parts of New York and New Jersey to stop the outbreak of coronavirus in the United States. The President told a group of journalists that he spoke with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo this Saturday, and with Ron Desantis, from Florida, before leaving the White House to send a Navy hospital ship bound for New York. from Norfolk, Virginia.

“We would like to see New York quarantined because it is a hot spot. New York, New Jersey, maybe one or two other places, like certain parts of Connecticut, ”he said. “I’m thinking about it right now. We may not have to, but there is a possibility that at some point we will dictate a short-term quarantine for two weeks. ”

Minutes later, Trump confirmed the idea on his Twitter account. “I am considering issuing quarantine in the developing hot spots, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.. A decision will be made, one way or the other, very soon, ”he wrote.

Beyond adding the federal government’s support for quarantine enforcement, Trump’s move would be especially aimed at preventing the inhabitants of those states from moving south, especially to Florida.. “We don’t want that to happen,” said the president.

Cuomo was giving a press conference at the same time that Trump was making his comments. In it he announced that In the last 24 hours, 209 deaths were reported in New York, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 728. With 7,000 additional cases, the number of infections reaches 52,000.

When asked about Trump’s statements, the governor was surprised and upset. “I spoke to the president about the arrival of the ship, not about any quarantine,” Cuomo said.. “I haven’t had those conversations, I don’t even know what that means.”

“I don’t know how that could be legally enforceable. From a medical point of view, I don’t know what would be achieved. I don’t even like how it sounds. “he added.

The tension between Trump and Cuomo over the management of the pandemic has been increasing for several days. The Democratic leader had questioned the lack of cooperation from the federal government, which was demanding the shipment of medical equipment.

Trump on Friday approved a series of measures to increase federal involvement in the manufacture of crucial products in the fight against the coronavirus. In doing so, he warned the governors not to make him angry.

“I want them to be grateful,” said Trump. after the White House announced that it would use the powers granted under the Defense Production Act to order General Motors to manufacture artificial respirators. “We have done a great job”, defended himself.

But the problem is not only with Cuomo. The Republican president said that instructed Vice President Mike Pence not to call the governors of Washington or Michigan – two places very affected – by their public criticism. “If they don’t treat well, I don’t call”Trump said.

Previously, he had unveiled a executive action package to support states’ ability to respond to pandemic, including authorization for Defense Secretary Mark Esper to call an unspecified number of federal reservists to help with the response. For over a week, Trump is reluctant to apply the Defense Production Law, even after invoking it himself, because the companies were already doing what he wanted and they didn’t need that pressure to force them to comply.

The country’s governors have stepped up pressure for the president to do more to increase supplies. From New York to Washington, they have pleaded with him to invoke that rule to compel companies to manufacture critical equipment and to help them obtain products such as masks and test agents.