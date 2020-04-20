United States President Donald Trump said Sunday that he wants to send a group of experts to China to investigate how the coronavirus outbreak arose. And he assured that he maintains constant conversations with the Asian country.

“We are talking to China. We talked to them a long time ago about going. We want to go“President Trump said during the press conference this Sunday at the White House.

The president of the United States began the briefing by announcing that negotiations are continuing with Democrats in Congress to approve economic aid to small businesses in the country and hopes that an agreement will be reached in the next few hours.

“I would like to start by saying that we continue to negotiate with Democrats to replenish the funds of small businesses in the United States. I think we are getting closer to an agreement. Good work has been done and we could have an answer tomorrow, we will see what exactly is happening, ”he said.

Trump defended the actions of his government and assured that if he had acted “otherwise”, millions would have died. “Our estimates now say 60,000 will be killed, it’s horrible, especially when it could have stopped in China.”

Obfuscated, the president criticized the official figures from China and Iran: “Who can believe those numbers !?” The president, in fact, confirmed that he will begin his own investigation into what happened in China, regardless of the one carried out by the Xi Jinping government.

Trump claimed that the death toll from coronavirus in China is much higher than he reports and much higher than in the United States. “It has many more deaths, many. And they are much more than those of the USA ”, The president assured in his daily press conference on the pandemic. “China was able to stop this, it did not and now the whole world is suffering,” he accused.

