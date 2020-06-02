Washington.- Adopting the language of confrontation and war, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, proclaimed himself Monday the “President of law and order.”

He said his reelection would be at stake in convincing voters that his forceful approach, including deploying soldiers in cities, was necessary at a time of racial turmoil and turmoil.

Trump made his statement in the Rose Garden, under the sound of tear gas and rubber bullets launched to disperse protesters who were protesting peacefully in the park located in front of the White House.

This has created a historical divide, and his critics say the president is widening the divide at a time when leadership was crucial in helping to unify a fractured nation.

Trump’s shift to a partisan stance is reminiscent of our rhetoric against them that he often uses when under pressure, including in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

He has responded to the violence with a series of divisive tweets and in one he clearly stated what is at stake politically, underscoring the approach of election day.

NOVEMBER 3, it was everything the message said.

Trump promised to deploy the military to stem the rise of violent protests in the cities, which include looting of businesses and burning of police vehicles.

The leader did not recognize the wave of unrest that runs through the country by demanding a more forceful response to the chaos that arose after the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground by pressing his knee against his neck while he said he couldn’t breathe.

Violent protests were reported in dozens of cities across the country, with a level of widespread unrest not seen in decades.

The political landscape surrounding Trump has changed dramatically in the spring of this election year.

He was supposed to stand for re-election with a strong economy, but he faces a pandemic, an economic collapse and the worst civil unrest since the 1960s.

In fact, some around the president compare the current moment to 1968, when Richard Nixon ran as the candidate of law and order after a summer of unrest and managed to get to the White House.

But this time, Trump is the current president and, despite his efforts to present himself as an outsider to the political class, he risks being held responsible for the violence.

Trump reappeared in public after two days in the White House to threaten to deploy “thousands upon thousands” of soldiers.

He then took a surprise walk through Lafayette Park to the so-called “Church of the Presidents”, which suffered fire damage during the protests. The visit prompted the rapid condemnation of diocesan Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde.

“The president has just used a bible and one of the churches in my diocese as the setting for an unethical message with the teachings of Jesus and all that our church represents,” he said. But Trump had already had his electoral campaign moment.

