Believe it or not Donald Trump, the President of the United States, has a Twitch account. While you don’t use it to streme games or chat with followers, it is an important communication tool. For this reason, it was striking that Twitch recently made the decision to suspend his account.

According to Rod Breslau, a journalist better known as Slasher, Twitch announced that he suspended the Donald Trump account. It is worth mentioning that it is a temporary suspension and not a definitive banning. That said, it is unknown how long the measure will last.

Now, why did Twitch make the decision to suspend Donald Trump’s account? The company noted that it was discussed because of comments that the President of the United States made at an event that was broadcast on the platform.

Hate behavior is not allowed on Twitch. According to what our policies suggest, President Trump’s channel received a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made in a transmission, « the company explained in a statement.

What does Trump use his Twitch account for?

In case you don’t know, Donald Trump’s Twitch account is not new. In fact, it opened in October of last year and in a short time managed to get more than 70,000 followers.

As we mentioned before, Donald Trump does not use this account to transmit video game games from the oval office or anything like that. In fact, its content has nothing to do with video games, but is pure politics.

What happens is that the Trump team uses Twitch to make live broadcasts of the president’s political rallies. Recall that at the end of this year there will be presidential elections in the United States and Trump is seeking reelection.

