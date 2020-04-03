The White House reported that it would start taking the temperature of people who had “close” contact with the president and his vice president, Mike Pence.

Notimex –

Sean P. Conley, Private Physician to the President of U.S, informed the White House what Donald trump has been negative for COVID-19, after performing a “new and high-capacity test” to detect the virus.

At his press conference earlier today, the President Donald trump He stressed that the test has a new detection method, since in 15 minutes it yielded its result. He said: “I did it out of curiosity, to see how fast it worked. It is much easier and more pleasant than the first one.”

The first time the president underwent the examination to find out if he had the new coronavirus strain was in mid-March, after members of the Brazilian government, with whom he met, tested positive.

On that occasion, he assured that the test was carried out at the insistence of his team and the journalists. The results of the test on that occasion were delivered to him hours later and he stressed that “the method was more invasive.”

Since March, the White House reported that it would start taking the temperature of people who had “close” contact with President Trump and his vice president Mike Pence.

Before conducting the first test, the 73-year-old president expressed his refusal to take the test, and during that week, the president had minimized the capacity of infection and lethality of the virus that today has infected 234,483 Americans and caused 5,000 708 deaths in the country.