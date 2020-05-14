Donald Trump has extended the order that prevents US companies from working with Huawei or buy any type of components, at least until May 2021. The document does not expressly mention the Asian giant, but serves to prevent the work of firms such as Huawei and ZTE.

As pointed out by ., the President of the United States uses a tool that allows to regulate trade if a company violates the country’s security. Or at least, if it is understood that it does.

Huawei will continue its way without Google

The Department of Commerce The American country has already created a provisional license in the summer of last year, allowing collaboration between Huawei and US firms for 90 days. According to one of the . sources, a similar movement is expected from the North American institution.

The latest major releases from the Chinese firm, such as the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and the most recent Huawei P40, have come onto the market without Google services. As we pointed out in the analysis of the Huawei P40 ProThey are great devices that could be much more if they did not have these restrictions.

The veto does not only affect Huawei’s mobile division, the Chinese manufacturer is one of the main involved in the extension of 5G globally. Of course, all American companies that have worked with Huawei for the past few years will also be affected again. Here not only China loses.

The news broke last year, when we first heard about the Huawei veto. During the last months there had been rapprochements, it even seemed that the US administration was gradually lifting the restrictions, but comes a new and hard blow for the Chinese firm.

