Donald Trump expresses “full support” for the reelection of Republican senator from Florida Marco Rubio



Florida Senator Marco Rubio is seeking a third legislative term in two years.

Photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images

MIAMI- Former President Donald Trump on Friday expressed his “complete and total support” for the reelection of Republican Senator from Florida Marco Rubio, who in 2022 will aspire to a third term in the United States Upper House.

The former president stressed that the Florida senator worked for the defense of the Second Amendment, which enshrines the right to carry firearms, as well as the struggle he has waged for veterans, the Armed Forces, and for “all the forgotten men and women of the United States.”

“Together, we work closely with the Cuban and Venezuelan communities and have made great strides,” Trump added, in a statement released by his Save America Political Action Committee (PAC).

During the Republican’s term (2017-2021), Rubio helped define US policy toward Latin America, especially for the cases of Cuba and Venezuela.

Trump thanks him for his support during an investigation into the “Russian plot”

Trump further highlighted that Rubio, while he was chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, claimed during investigations into possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election that “President Trump was in no way involved with Russia.”

The Florida senator is seeking a third term in two years, during the midterm elections, and so far no Democratic candidate has expressed a desire to run with the Republican.

After learning about Trump’s support, the Hispanic senator was quick to appreciate the gesture and highlighted the former president’s leadership on major issues such as the “threat from China” or the promotion of employment.

“Democrats are trying to undo everything we have accomplished in the last four years, but I will continue to fight for the forgotten men and women of this country and deliver results for working families in Florida,” he promised.

