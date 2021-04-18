Donald Trump enters the campaign by “beheading” the Star Wars-style CNN television network

We are in an electoral year and it is inevitable to start looking at the most powerful and most democratic country in the world. The campaign of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, published on Monday a video with a montage of “Star Wars”, where the face of the president is seen on the body of Master Yoda beheading two scout assault guards with the names of CNN and MSNBC networks on their helmets.

The 26-second video uses a scene from the movie “Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith.” The montage begins with the virtual Democratic candidate for the US Presidency, Joe Biden, as Emperor Palpatine, instructing a scout assault guard, bearing the CNN logo.

In the next scene, two stormtroopers – representing CNN and MSNBC – appear addressing Master Yoda with Trump’s face, who swiftly turns and beheads them. At the end of the video, Yoda / Trump is seen with a big smile.

The montage was published on Twitter by the electoral team of the US president, who is up for re-election in the elections on November 3. Among the phrases that can be heard, we find “May the 4th be with you” (May the 4th be with you), in reference to the mythical phrase from Star Wars “May the force be with you” (May the force be with you) .

CNN television and other US media outlets are regularly targeted by the president, who often refers to his reports as “fake news.” The Trump campaign publishes this video in the midst of a serious health and economic crisis, and when the country leads the number of infections and deaths from coronavirus in the world, although it is true that we are talking about a country with 250,000,000 inhabitants. In this comparison, Spain takes the gold medal after two months of painful management of the pandemic at the hands of the communist social government that the Mediterranean country suffers.