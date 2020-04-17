The president asked that Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia revive the economy because their rulers are Democrats

AP – Washington – The President Donald trump on Friday he urged his supporters to “liberate” three states whose governors are Democrats, apparently encouraging growing protests against the confinement ordered to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

A day after establishing a plan to gradually reopen the battered economy, Trump turned to Twitter with the kind of rhetoric some of his supporters have used to demand that the orders be lifted that have left millions of Americans unemployed.

“Free Minnesota!”, “Free Michigan! “,” Free Virginia! “, he stated in a series of tweets in which he also attacked the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, for criticizing the federal response to pandemic. Cuomo “should spend more time ‘doing’ and less time ‘complaining’,” said the president.

In response to requests from governors for Washington to help them increase the volume of tests for the virus, Trump told them: “States have to increase their tests!”

The president has repeatedly expressed his desire that businesses reopen quickly, and a few days ago he stated that he has full authority over the matter, despite the confinements and other measures of social distancing have been imposed by state and local leaders. not for Washington.

The president on Thursday presented a three-step set of guidelines to ease restrictions over several weeks in places where many tests are underway and cases of the disease are declining. COVID-19, assuring the governors of the nation: “You are going to make your own decisions.”

The governors of both parties hinted on Friday that they will be cautious in returning to normal, and some of them warned that they cannot do so if Washington does not help them expand the volume of evidence.

The governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who has criticized the government’s response to the crisis, acknowledged that people are “very anxious” about their livelihood and concerned about having to pay rent while out of work.

“But the last thing I want to do is have a second wave here, so we have to be really smart,” he said.

The governor of Virginia Occidental Jim Justice, a Republican Trump ally, backed the White House plan, but clearly specified that he will listen to medical experts when deciding how to move forward. He said more testing is required before any restrictions can be lifted.

“I am not going to do something that I feel in my heart that is wrong, that is going to put our people at risk,” he said.

Other states did take a few small steps to relax the restrictions, the first in the nation.

In Florida, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis gave municipalities the green light to reopen beaches and parks if they can safely do so. In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said stores can start selling on sidewalks, nonessential surgeries can be resumed, and state parks can be reopened.