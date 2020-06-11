June 10, 2020 | 4:23 pm

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced this Wednesday that he will resume the rallies of the campaign for his reelection in the states of Florida, Arizona, North Caroline and Oklahoma.

His team has not yet indicated what the sanitary requirements will be under which these large agglomerations will be held, suspended since March due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

According to his campaign team, the president is convinced that the large anti-racism protests that have taken place in recent days across the country will overshadow his opponents’ criticism of the return of the rallies, which some consider premature.

The Republican president wants to take advantage of the unexpected fall in unemployment in May to convey the idea that the US economy is going to rebound strongly and that the country has left behind the worst of the pandemic.

“The Americans are ready to return to action and President Donald Trump, too,” said campaign manager Brad Parscale, quoted by Politico.

“The great return of the United States is a reality and the rallies are going to be fantastic,” he added of the campaign. “They’ll see crowds again and an enthusiasm that Sleepy Joe (the sleepy) can’t dream about,” he said, using the nickname Donald Trump dedicates to Joe Biden, his Democratic rival for the presidential elections on November 3.

Donald Trump’s campaign focuses on an app

The Trump campaign has been developing an alternative channel for the Republican candidate for months; It is a smartphone app that aims to become a news, information and entertainment platform for his followers, in part due to concerns that the President will lose access to Twitter, said campaign manager Brad Parscale.

The Trump app, which launched in April, has since been placed in the top 10 in Apple’s rankings of news apps, sometimes higher than those of media organizations like CNN, the New York Times and ..