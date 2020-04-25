Donald Trump congratulates Triple H on his 25 years in WWE. The President of the United States joined in congratulating the King of Kings of WWE.

That the relationship between WWE and Donald Trump is very good is something that we already know, We have already seen how thanks to Trump and the McMahon family donations to the latter’s campaign, the state of Florida has been able to declare wrestling as essential.

Yesterday we saw on WWE SmackDown how Triple H was celebrating his 25th anniversary at the company at a party where longtime friends like Shawn Michaels and of course the company’s president, Vince McMahon, were present.

Vince McMahon not only limited himself to congratulating him on the show but also sent him a tweet to congratulate him on his 25th birthday and That was used by Donald Trump to retweet himself. and send a congratulatory message to Triple H.

. @ TripleH is a total winner! https://t.co/KsTHMEKeqx – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

The president hailed the former WWE champion multiple times as a “total winner” in a social media post. As expected, it was a tweet that sparked a huge backlash, with nearly 20,000 backlash in the first hours of its posting.

