Donald Trump closes his blog, but could return to social networks

After a lull, Donald J. Trump’s name reappeared on social media. In the last hours the news was known that the former president of the United States closed the blog he had opened after his expulsion from Facebook, Twitter and other popular platforms.

However, this does not mean that the controversial American businessman and former president is saying goodbye to the internet forever. Unlike. The decision would be related to a possible return of Trump to social networksAlthough not really much more is known about it.

According to CNBC, From the Desk of Donald J. Trump was permanently terminated. This portal was simply a blog hosted on Trump’s official website, and it was the Republican’s first response when social media got his thumb down after the assault on the Capitol in January.

The report ensures that this platform failed to knead not even a fraction of the number of followers that the former president had previously. And its closure occurred less than a month after its formal launch, which was on May 4. In fact, the blog was also under scrutiny after the suspension of several Twitter accounts that shared fragments of their publications. Donald Trump’s team denied being involved or that they were affiliated users, but the social network took it as an attempt to evade the blockade imposed on the politician.

Is Donald Trump back on social media?

Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash

News of the closure of Donald Trump’s blog was accompanied by a rumor. The journalist Amy Tarkanian, a member of the Republican Party, shared the news on her Twitter account and added a question: “Maybe this is a precursor to joining another social platform?”.

“The Desk of Donald J. Trump” section of President Trump’s website has been removed and will not be returning per @JasonMillerinDC. Perhaps this is a precursor to him joining another social media platform? – Amy Tarkanian (@ MrsT106) June 2, 2021

The person in charge of responding was Jason Miller, senior adviser to the former US president. “Yes, indeed it is”, he wrote in his tweet, and invited his followers to be attentive to the news.

It is clear that Donald Trump will not interact with the millions of followers he had on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. What is also evident is that his closest collaborators -who do remain active in these services- are testing the ground for a possible mass public comeback after leaving the White House.

Will the project of creating your own social network gain momentum? Or will Parler play an important role in his hypothetical round the wheel on the web?

